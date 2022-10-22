Listed town centre Bridgnorth pub set to get revamp if plans approved

Shropshire Council will make a decision on plans for the White Lion at West Castle Street in Bridgnorth, after the submission of a proposal for the pub.
The application requests permission to carry out renovation work, including fire safety work, a new first floor escape stair, and the replacement of small extension and canopy with a new oak structure.
Some of the pub’s windows would also be replaced, along with some existing beams.
As part of the application listed building consent is also being sought for the work.