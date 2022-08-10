Tributes paid to Walsall ice cream man who served community for 50 years

Kewal Singh Batth

Kewal Singh Batth started his ice cream business in 1970 after getting married the same year, and worked all around Walsall until he passed away aged 75.

Kewal, who was born in Hardo Prohala, a village in Jalandhar, Punjab, India, was a popular figure in the community and tributes have been paid to him from his family and also Midland Langar Seva Society (MLSS), a Walsall based charity where he would volunteer.

Kewal Singh Batth served his community for 50 years

He was known for being kind hearted and generous in his community, especially for giving ice cream to children even if they did not have enough money to pay.

Wendy Middleton said on Facebook: "Mr Batth was the kindest man. He did not ever make it known, if a child hadn't got enough money to get an ice cream, he would always say, oh its been paid for. His memory was excellent, to give to those who needed it. He really did serve our community without any judgement. A true Sikh man, an honourable man. I do hope people remember him, for been a very loved member of our childhoods. We will miss him immensely."

Surb Batth paid tribute to her father-in-law, she said: "Walsall was the main area in which he sold ice cream. His van had his name on the front saying Mr Batth Super Whip and the back of the van said 'simply the best' which he clearly was.

"He would sell the classic 99 ice cream but also had slush, crisps and chocolates along with the different varieties of ice lollies.

"On a Saturday and Tuesday he did Brownhills market and on a Sunday Bescot market.

"He was also working very closely with MLSS feeding the homeless.

"He started his business in Ice cream after a few health issues but had never looked back as he enjoyed the banter with his customers.

"His customers would wait for him - they were loyal to him. His legacy will continue, he had built a great customer rapport and put the surname Batth out there, this will continue.

"Dad will be missed very much and that void will never be filled."

MLSS paid tribute to Kewal Singh Batth and revealed that he had been out volunteering with them in West Bromwich at their outreach service giving out ice cream just days before he passed away.

MLSS said: "We, along with a lot of our local supporters, were devastated to hear about the passing of Mr Batth, a very well known, loved ice cream man in our hometown Walsall.

"Mr Batth had been selling ice cream since the 70s, and has been one of our regular volunteers at MLSS for many years, bringing his ice cream van to our feeds.

"He was a man with a huge heart - we have very fond memories of Mr Batth from back in the 70's, and he was known to give free ice cream to the children who could not afford one.

"Only last Thursday he was out volunteering alongside us at our West Bromwich outreach service giving out ice cream.

"He will be missed dearly by us all - may his soul rest in eternal peace."

A Just Giving fund raiser has been set up in memory of Mr Batth, with the funds being donated to MLSS.

Sabrina Sandha who set up the fundraiser says on the website: "Thanks for taking the time to visit my JustGiving page.

"On the 23rd of July we lost our beloved Mama ji (Uncle), Kewal Singh Batth.

"He was a kind and humble man, always putting others first. His charitable nature has inspired us all to do more for our local community, after all charity starts at home.