Inquest reveals 'traumatic injuries' suffered by pensioner whose death sparked murder investigation

Margaret Barnes died at a property on Marine Parade, Barmouth, on July 11.

Assistant coroner for north west Wales, Sarah Riley, outlined the provisional results of a post-mortem examination conducted by Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers on retired factory worker Margaret Barnes.

The hearing at Caernarfon was told Mrs Barnes, of Baldwins Lane, Birmingham, was pronounced dead by a paramedic at Marine Parade, Barmouth, on July 11. She was identified to police by her husband Raymond.

Miss Riley said the initial circumstances reported to her were that there had been an incident at a property in Marine Parade which necessitated the attendance of emergency services. But the pensioner died at the scene.

The coroner said a 45-year-old man had been charged with murder. The inquest was adjourned pending the completion of the criminal investigation.

David Redfern, of Marine Parade, Barmouth, has appeared in court accused of murder.

The pensioner’s family have paid tribute to her, saying: “Margaret was a devoted wife, and the best mother, grandmother and sister anyone could ask for.

"She always had a smile on her face and was always caring, loving and willing to help anyone especially her family who she cherished."