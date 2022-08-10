Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Inquest reveals 'traumatic injuries' suffered by pensioner whose death sparked murder investigation

By Anna DurnallBirminghamHomepagePublished: Last Updated:

A 71-year-old woman whose death at a popular seaside resort sparked a murder probe had suffered “traumatic injuries,” the opening of an inquest into the tragedy heard today.

Margaret Barnes died at a property on Marine Parade, Barmouth, on July 11.
Margaret Barnes died at a property on Marine Parade, Barmouth, on July 11.

Assistant coroner for north west Wales, Sarah Riley, outlined the provisional results of a post-mortem examination conducted by Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers on retired factory worker Margaret Barnes.

The hearing at Caernarfon was told Mrs Barnes, of Baldwins Lane, Birmingham, was pronounced dead by a paramedic at Marine Parade, Barmouth, on July 11. She was identified to police by her husband Raymond.

Miss Riley said the initial circumstances reported to her were that there had been an incident at a property in Marine Parade which necessitated the attendance of emergency services. But the pensioner died at the scene.

The coroner said a 45-year-old man had been charged with murder. The inquest was adjourned pending the completion of the criminal investigation.

David Redfern, of Marine Parade, Barmouth, has appeared in court accused of murder.

The pensioner’s family have paid tribute to her, saying: “Margaret was a devoted wife, and the best mother, grandmother and sister anyone could ask for.

"She always had a smile on her face and was always caring, loving and willing to help anyone especially her family who she cherished."

"She has been cruelly taken from us far too early. She will be sorely missed and we can honestly say that our lives without her will never be the same again".

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs

By Anna Durnall

Content Manager

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News