Four people rushed to hospital following two-car crash in Wolverhampton

The indecent took place at around 9.00pm on Sunday night on Birmingham New Road, Ettingshall, at the junction of Crabtree Close.

There were five men in one of the cars which was left badly damaged, with debris left scattered across the road.

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers and a Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "On arrival, ambulance staff found two cars, one of which was badly damaged with debris spread over a wide area.

"There were five men in the car that was badly damaged.

"Four of them were treated by ambulance crews at the scene, with two taken to Walsall Manor Hospital and two to Sandwell.

"The fifth travelled with one of the patients to Walsall.