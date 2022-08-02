Notification Settings

Fallen tree causing 'disruption' on Birmingham Road, Shenstone

By Mark Morris

A fallen tree is reportedly blocking Birmingham Road, Shenstone.

Birmingham Road, Shenstone. Photo: Google Maps
National Express West Midlands has warned passengers to expect disruption.

There currently no service between Hill Hook and Lichfield, and Service X3 is terminating at Hill Hook.

The Twitter account NX West Midlands Tweeted: "Fallen tree blocking Birmingham Road, #Shenstone.

"Service X3 is terminating at Hill Hook."

"There is currently no service between Hill Hook and Lichfield," the Tweet continued.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused".

