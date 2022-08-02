Fallen tree causing 'disruption' on Birmingham Road, Shenstone

National Express West Midlands has warned passengers to expect disruption.
There currently no service between Hill Hook and Lichfield, and Service X3 is terminating at Hill Hook.
The Twitter account NX West Midlands Tweeted: "Fallen tree blocking Birmingham Road, #Shenstone.
"Service X3 is terminating at Hill Hook."
"There is currently no service between Hill Hook and Lichfield," the Tweet continued.
"Apologies for any inconvenience caused".
⚠️Service Disruption⚠️— NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) August 2, 2022
Fallen tree blocking Birmingham Road, #Shenstone.
🚌service X3 is terminating at Hill Hook.
There is currently no service between Hill Hook and Lichfield.
Apologies for any inconvenience caused.