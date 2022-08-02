Christians Against Poverty in Wolverhampton say they have seen an increase in people struggling with their mental health as the cost of living bites

Christians Against Poverty’s Wolverhampton Debt Centre has been offering free help, along with emotional and practical support, to people across Wolverhampton over the past 12 years.

A report from the charity has revealed that new clients in the West Midlands have a peak debt of over £14,770, and without free help, it would take an average of 42 years for a West Midlands household to repay their debts.

Jean Deakin, Wolverhampton's Debt Centre manager, said: “We know that everyone’s feeling the impact of the cost of living crisis right now, but if you’re already on a low income, the strain is relentless - plus there’s the added anxiety over future rises in living costs.”

“People fall into debt for a variety of reasons. They may have been made redundant, left a job to care for a family member, suffered from a long term illness themselves, or experienced a relationship breakdown - which cuts many household’s income in half.

“This report shows the reality of the situation for many people. The cost of living crisis is leaving many families on unsustainable budgets, with little or nothing leftover after covering their basic living costs.

“People are aware that they could suddenly be plunged into large amounts of debt, and they’re scared.

“The detrimental impact that these kinds of debts have are significant. Christians Against Poverty’s report shows that, unsurprisingly, more people are suffering from depression compared to last year, and more are also experiencing anxiety or panic attacks.

“Most concerningly, the percentage of our clients who tell us they’ve attempted or considered suicide, as a way out of their debt, has risen as well from last year from 28 per cent to 36 per cent.

“This is heart-breaking, and doesn’t have to be the case - help is available.”

Serious illness led Christians Against Poverty client Nick to leave his paid semi-pro sporting star lifestyle, into unemployment and debt. Nick said: “I had a brain tumour which was removed, but I lost my mother during that time. I now suffer from terminal Crohn’s disease.

“Previously I had always worked very hard and had everything under control, but I got to the point where I couldn’t even pick up a can of beans or turn on the kettle. I was suffering badly from depression and became suicidal.”

Nick described how he feels since getting free debt help from CAP, which partners with his local church: “It’s made such a difference. If I had carried on as before, I probably wouldn’t be here now. I couldn’t see a way out. These people will not judge you, they’re just there to help you.”

CAP's Wolverhampton branch is based in LifeSpring Church in Chapel Ash. To contact CAP, call their free phone line, 0800 328 0006, or visit capuk.org.