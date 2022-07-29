Notification Settings

Man taken to hospital after early morning crash near Wolverhampton

By Eleanor Lawson

A man was taken to hospital after a car crash near Wolverhampton this morning.

The crash happened in the early hours, just outside of Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Maps.
The smash, which involved no other cars, occurred at 4.15 am this morning at the junction of A454 and Willenhall Road.

Ambulances were quickly dispatched and the man was treated at the scene, before being conveyed to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton.

It is confirmed that the man was not seriously injured.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 4:15am to reports of a single car RTC at the junction of the A454 and Willenhall Road.

“We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene.

“We have treated one patient, a man, for injuries not believed to be serious and he was conveyed to New Cross Hospital for further treatment.”

