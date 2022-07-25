Could Birmingham host next year's Eurovision Song Contest as UK confirmed as host nation?

It comes after it was confirmed the contest will be held in the UK next year.
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and BBC made the announcement and invited cities to bid for the right to host the show.
Birmingham’s Resorts World has already said it has cleared the dates from its diary and that is is ready to step in to act as host.
In a statement the EBU said the UK would host the contest on behalf of this year’s winning broadcaster, Ukraine’s UA: PBC.
A statement from BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.
“Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege.
“The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity.
“The BBC will now begin the process to find a host city to partner with us on delivering one of the most exciting events to come to the UK in 2023.”
Birmingham is likely to be up against the likes of Manchester, Glasgow and Sheffield, which have all already declared an interest. Resorts World Arena is seen as ideal because it is walking distance from Birmingham Airport.