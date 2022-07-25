Could Birmingham host next year's Eurovision Song Contest as UK confirmed as host nation?

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrates after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Palaolimpico arena, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Undated handout photo issued by Eurovision 2022 of Kalush Orchestra, who have delivered an energetic performance of its song Stefania in the first semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Issue date: Tuesday May 10, 2022. PA Photo. They are among the 17 countries taking to the stage from Turin, Italy on Tuesday evening, with 10 acts to be voted through to the Grand Final on Saturday. The Ukrainian act is the favourite to win currently. See PA story SHOWBIZ Eurovision. Photo credit should read: Eurovision 2022/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

It comes after it was confirmed the contest will be held in the UK next year.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and BBC made the announcement and invited cities to bid for the right to host the show.

Birmingham’s Resorts World has already said it has cleared the dates from its diary and that is is ready to step in to act as host.

In a statement the EBU said the UK would host the contest on behalf of this year’s winning broadcaster, Ukraine’s UA: PBC.

A statement from BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

“Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege.

“The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity.

“The BBC will now begin the process to find a host city to partner with us on delivering one of the most exciting events to come to the UK in 2023.”