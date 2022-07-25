Commonwealth Games opening ceremony: How to get tickets, how to watch, weather and travel

Birmingham takes centre stage as the city prepares to host the event for the very first time. Photo: David Davies

It wouldn't be the same without an adrenaline-pumping opening ceremony, and we can look forward to that on Thursday (July 28, with incredible musicians, bands and orchestras in the line-up.

If that wasn't enough, the ceremony is being produced by Steven Knight, director and screenwriter of Peaky Blinders. The 62-year-old, who was born in Birmingham, said the opening ceremony has "real heart" after saying that other similar events are often "emotionally timid".

A dress rehearsal took place last night and has been teased on Twitter – but there's not a lot to see yet.

Still, there are the questions of who's performing, are tickets still on sale, and will it be tipping it down?

Luckily, here's everything you need to know:

How to watch

Those wanting to watch the Commonwealth Games from home can look forward to live coverage on BBC One, Two and Three, and can catch up on iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, and red button. On the panel will be a variety of athletes and experts, including Olympic gold medallists Michael Johnson, Jessica Ennis-Hill, and Denise Lewis, who will be joined by Commonwealth winners Max Whitlock and Beth Tweddle.

Other former athletes covering the games include Sir Chris Hoy, Rebecca Adlington, Ellie Simmons, Ama Agbeze, and Mark Foster. The studio in Centenary Square, Birmingham will host Hazel Irvine, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, Ayo Akinwolere, Jason Mohmmad, and Holly Hamiliton, providing daily live coverage.

Who is performing at the opening ceremony

The newly-developed Alexander Stadium will be hosting the opening ceremony which is expected to be performed in front of more than 30,000 spectators, as well as hundreds of millions of TV viewers.

Birmingham Conservatoire graduate and mezzo-soprano Samantha Oxborough has the big role of performing God Save The Queen as part of the formal opening. She will be supported by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, while musicians from The Royal Marines deliver a rousing trumpet fanfare.

Duran Duran will be the finale to the Ceremony’s stunning musical offer, in the city where their 40-year career was born. Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, as well as vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambini will be in attendance, under the musical direction of rapper, artist and educator Joshua ‘RTKal’ Holness.

A massed choir of over 700 voices, comprised of 15 choirs from across the West Midlands will flood the arena, led by Carol Pemberton and Black Voices, one of Europe’s leading female acapella groups.

Times and travel

Gates open at 5pm, with the pre-show starting at 7.15pm. The whole ceremony is expected to last until 10.30pm.

If you're one of the lucky ones watching the opening ceremony in person, make sure you're prepared – it's going to be a busy one.

The Birmingham 2022 website advises that it's best to come on foot, by bike or on public transport if you can but, if travelling via the latter, to check last times for whichever public transport you plan to use. The ceremony is expected to finish at about 10.30pm.

Car: For those travelling to the stadium by car, there will be 'no parking at or near the stadium', but park and ride services are available to be booked in advance, with more information at parkthecarhere.com/birmingham2022.

Bike: You might have seen the new public bikes popping up around the West Midlands and, they're offering two, free 30 minute rides every day between July, 27 and August, 8. Bikes are available all day every day, with docking stations at major bus, metro and train stations, visitor attractions and city/town centres.

Train: Rail strikes have been confirmed by both the RMT and ASLEF unions, which will impact people's travel to the Commonwealth Games. A national rail strike will take place the day before the opening ceremony on Wednesday, July 27, from 2am for 24 hours, and RMT will take action from just after midnight until 11.59pm on the same day. Make sure you check online with your train operator before you travel. The Birmingham 2022 website advises that coming by coach or bus might be a better option: nationalexpress.com.

More information on travel can be found here: birmingham2022.com/travel.

Are tickets available?

Tickets can still be bought for most of the games, but a lot of them are selling fast or have few left. The best way to check if there are tickets available for the games you would like to see is by going to tickets.birmingham2022.com.

Most prices are ranging from £8 - £100 for sports, and up to £290 for the opening ceremony – for which there are 'few tickets remaining'.

The website states that the sessions with limited availability include:

Gymnastics Artistic

Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming

Cycling - Track and Para Track

Triathlon

Evening Athletics Sessions

Weather forecast

Those who have planned a celebratory barbecue might be disappointed, as the cloudy spells starting off the week are expected to continue until next Monday – but it looks like it will still be warm, with highs of 22C every day until Thursday, and 23C after that.