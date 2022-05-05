"Sickening" footage of boy being beaten up at Bilston bus station sparks outrage

The yob shouts at a woman who tried to help his victim

The three minute video was uploaded onto Facebook group Bilston online to name and shame the attackers.

The video shows two youngsters and an adult, believed to be a 22-year-old, tormenting a boy in a school uniform and demanding to know what area he is from.

They then proceed to punch, kick, stamp and chase him around the bus station. The boy is clearly traumatised and injured at the end of the ordeal.

Despite several people being in the station, including bus drivers and passengers, only a lady with a walking stick can be seen trying to save the boy.

Waving her walking stick and placing herself between the attackers and the boy she gave the victim a few moments of respite before the beating resumed.

The 22-year-old even can be seen threatening the lady in the video and raising his hands above her.

The woman has been hailed a hero in Bilston, with her picture being posted on Facebook thanking her for her actions and naming her as Paulette.

The victim's sister led the tributes.

She said: "Thank you for stepping in that day and trying to help my brother! You’re an angel. We will never forget what you’ve done.

"He’s doing better now which is the main thing! Still working with the police on this so hopefully they will get them."

A woman uploaded the video of the attack, which happened last month, on the group after seeing it on various WhatsApp groups. It is believed the video was shot by a friend of the attackers who subsequently went on to share the footage.

She told the Express & Star: "It is disgusting, I want something done about this. This yob needs naming and shaming.

"This is sickening I’ve tried my best to get justice for this lad."

The video prompted an outpouring of sympathy for the boy in the video with more than 200 comments posted within an hour.

Nikita Shirley Wright said: "How is nobody helping him! Poor kid man, your parents must be so proud of you beating up a innocent lad because he’s came from a different area! Sort it out West Midlands Police."

Bonnie Lou added: "This actually made me cry what a poor lad I hope he’s okay. They will get what they deserve in time! Absolute scum."

Debs Stone added: "Absolutely disgusting behaviour. He is 22 so should be charged with assaulting a minor. Absolute scum bags think they are big people, hope that lad is OK bless him. He did nothing wrong."