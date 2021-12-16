Much-loved Wolverhampton cinema calls for a helping hand

Dianne Knox (pictured) is urging support for the fund-raiser.

The registered charity is seeking donations to help bridge a gap in expected income ahead of high-profile events scheduled for 2022.

Enforced closures and audience limits throughout the pandemic have inflicted a financial hit on the iconic venue.

The cinema reopened in June after being forced to close for 15 months due to the restrictions of the pandemic.

The Crowdfunding campaign is key to Light House's ambitions over the next 12 months

The venue has been in Wolverhampton for more than 30 years

Kelly Jeffs, Light House CEO, said: "Light House has fought hard to make it through the pandemic so far and we were delighted to be able to welcome visitors back to the cinema in the summer of 2021.

"There is so much in store for Light House in the coming year, but we need your support to see us through to 2022 so that we can really capitalise on these new opportunities.

"We appreciate every donation, big or small, and any help people can give by spreading the word about the campaign.

"We have had so much encouragement from our supporters over the years and we're hopeful they can come through for us again."

The iconic venue has enjoyed lots of public support in the past

A host of events are due to take place at the venue in 2022 including four exhibitions as part of the British Art Show 9, Deaffest 2022, Wolverhampton Literature Festival and the city's first film festival.

The Chubb Buildings will also be home to the latest addition to the Medicine bakery chain, which will increase footfall to the venue.

In 2015, the Light House lost a council subsidy worth £73,000 a year and was on the brink of closure in 2018.

A Save Light House campaign was started in a bid to help the venue, which has two cinema screens, two galleries, a cafe bar and indoor courtyard.