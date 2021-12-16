Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Have your say on the future of Netherton Arts Centre

By Thomas ParkesNethertonHomepagePublished:

A council chief in the Black Country is looking to explore different proposals which could "inject new life" into an historic arts centre.

Councillor Shaun Keasey at Netherton Arts Centre
Councillor Shaun Keasey at Netherton Arts Centre

Councillor Shaun Keasey, Dudley Council’s cabinet member for digital, customer and commercial services, wants to explore all options to revive and re-invent Netherton Arts Centre.

Councillor Keasey believes the site has potential to become a successful community venue able to offer more intimate events and support smaller acts and emerging local and regional talent.

It could complement Dudley and Stourbridge Town Halls and ensure the borough has a range of venues to attract art and culture to the area.

Council staff are carrying out a condition report to assess how much investment might be needed to reinvigorate the site, to enable artists to have the facilities required and to provide facilities that customers would require to have a fantastic experience.

Previously, it was home to Dudley Performing Arts and local theatre groups.

Councillor Keasey said: "Netherton Arts Centre is a classic Victorian building in the heart one of our local communities.

"From the outset, we must acknowledge this is a building in need of some TLC, but I want us to explore all options to see how we can inject new life into this historic venue for the benefit of local people whilst, at the same time, generating a commercial return for Dudley Council.

"We’re currently assessing what’s possible and talking to local groups about their experience of using the building.

"We are in the very early stages of this work and some funding may need to be identified."

People who have ideas on the future use of Netherton Arts Centre should email nac@dudley.gov.uk.

Netherton
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Stourbridge
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News