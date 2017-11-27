Menu

Advertising

How much do you know about Harry and Meghan? Take part in our quiz

Homepage | Published: | Last Updated:

Prime Minister Theresa May has led the tributes from public figures today after the engagement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was officially announced.

Harry and Meghan

"I would like to offer my very warmest congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon their engagement," she said in a statement. "I wish them great happiness for the future."

But how much do you know about Harry and Meghan? Try your hand at these questions:

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News