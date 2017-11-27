Advertising
How much do you know about Harry and Meghan? Take part in our quiz
Prime Minister Theresa May has led the tributes from public figures today after the engagement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was officially announced.
"I would like to offer my very warmest congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon their engagement," she said in a statement. "I wish them great happiness for the future."
But how much do you know about Harry and Meghan? Try your hand at these questions:
Advertising
Login or Register to comment