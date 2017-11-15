Advertising
Duty Free and Coronation Street star Keith Barron dies at 83
Former Duty Free star Keith Barron has died aged 83, his agent has said.
The actor and comic – who also had roles in Coronation Street and Where the Heart Is – died after a short illness.
Set in Spain, Duty Free ran for three series from 1984 until 1986 with Barron starring as lead David Pearce.
Barron enjoyed a "long and varied career" the statement said, adding the actor is survived by his wife of 58 years and his son, Jamie, also an actor.
