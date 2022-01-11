Wright-Phillips ‘extremely proud’ to see son make professional debut in FA Cup

Shaun Wright-Phillips

Shaun Wright-Phillips said watching his son make his professional debut during the FA Cup third round is the thing he is “most proud of”.

The former England international, 40, who won the Premier League and FA Cup during his career, tweeted after D’Margio Wright-Phillips appeared for Stoke against Leyton Orient.

The 20-year-old managed 84 minutes before being substituted – Stoke advanced to the fourth round of the competition thanks to a 2-0 win.

Proud is beyond an understatement. I've been blessed to play for some amazing teams and represent my country at the very highest level. But yesterday afternoon, I witnessed my son make his professional debut, and this I am most proud of.. pic.twitter.com/5C6KssxVBt — Shaun W-Phillips (@swp29) January 10, 2022

“Proud is beyond an understatement,” Wright-Phillips tweeted.

“I’ve been blessed to play for some amazing teams and represent my country at the very highest level.

“But yesterday afternoon, I witnessed my son make his professional debut, and this I am most proud of.

“Keep grounded son, keep working hard and strive to be the best version of yourself possible.

“But what ever chapters lie ahead, you can be extremely proud of what you have already achieved, because I am.”

D’Margio will hope to follow in the footsteps of his father as well as his grandfather, Ian Wright – both won the FA Cup during their careers.

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell replied to say the young winger will provide plenty of moments to be proud of during his career.

Your son has a big future Shaun so there’s going to he plenty of proud moments! I was so proud of him too! Great to see his progress and god bless you all ⭐️??❤️⭐️ — Kevin Campbell (@1kevincampbell) January 11, 2022

“Your son has a big future Shaun so there’s going to (be) plenty of proud moments!” he wrote.