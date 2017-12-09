This game in Wales amazingly wasn’t called off despite no one being able to see through the snow

Winter can be a terrible time for football, with games in England and Scotland called off on Saturday due to snow.

But over in Wales, Risca United and Aberdare Town are made of stronger stuff.

The Welsh League Division Two teams played their match in its entirety on Friday night, despite blizzard-like conditions making it difficult to see the ball – or anything for that matter.

Not sure what's happening but @AberdareTown are winning 4-2 pic.twitter.com/k7NtRejdta — Risca United FC (@RiscaUtd) December 8, 2017

That’s proper love for the game.

It finished 4-2 to Aberdare, giving the team their first home win of the season – with Risca saying jokingly they’d have liked the game to have been called off in the 89th minute.

The heavy snow wasn’t helped by there being no orange balls available – something Aberdere say they’ll invest in – so other than a blue ball that was trialled and apparently turned out to be worse to play with, a white ball was used throughout.

Didn’t look too fun for the players, did it?