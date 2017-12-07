This Man United XI from the club’s last non-televised FA Cup tie is almost unrecognisable

When Manchester United drew Derby County at home in the third round of the 2018 FA Cup, fans around the country moaned at the prospect of another televised United game.

#MUFC have been drawn at home to Derby County in the FA Cup third round. The tie will be played between 5-8 January 2018. pic.twitter.com/hw9BeTiNpi — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 4, 2017

The Old Trafford side’s previous 58 FA Cup ties stretching back to January 2005 had all been televised, to the point that it seemed a given the streak would continue.

Ooooh…Manchester United vs Derby. That'll be televised for no reason. — Benjamin Wills (@_BenWills) December 4, 2017

However, it seems this time around the broadcasters decided enough was enough.

For the first time since they drew 0-0 at home to non-league Exeter in 2005, a Manchester United FA Cup tie will not be televised #mufc pic.twitter.com/allg5VW9ar — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) December 7, 2017

Manchester United v Derby County in the FA Cup will not be televised live. — Steve Wilson (@Wilsonfooty) December 7, 2017

Instead, BT Sport has Norwich v Chelsea, Nottingham Forest v Arsenal and Brighton v Crystal Palace, while the BBC will show Liverpool v Everton, Hereford/Fleetwood Town v Leicester, West Ham v Shrewsbury Town, and BBC One Wales will show Newport County v Leeds.

6th January: Norwich v Chelsea ?7th January: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal ?8th January: Brighton v Crystal Palace ? BT Sport's picks for the FA Cup third round will all be televised live on BT Sport 1 HD and 4K UHD ?? pic.twitter.com/2J4laBnP1A — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) December 7, 2017

With United’s last untelevised FA Cup game taking place over a decade ago, the starting XI from their match against Exeter is a perfect illustration of that fact.

The starting XI from Manchester United's last non-televised FA Cup fixture; Tim HowardPhil NevilleWes BrownGerard PiquéJonathan SpectorChris EaglesEric Djemba-DjembaDavid JonesLiam MillerDavid BellionKieran Richardson — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) December 7, 2017

Gerard Pique has since left to join Barcelona, winning four Champions League titles, a European Championship and a World Cup, while Phil Neville has retired to the punditry sofa/commentary booth.

It’s fair to say people were in shock.

Manchester United's FA Cup third-round match against Derby will not be televised. I repeat, it will NOT be televised. pic.twitter.com/odz0C6CBdf — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 7, 2017

The line, in terms of the televisability of Manchester United FA Cup ties, is Derby County, it seems. — Nick Miller (@NickMiller79) December 7, 2017

Ending Manchester United's 12 year run of having every FA Cup game broadcast live is the most Derby County thing to ever happen.. — O'Meara (@_omeara_r) December 7, 2017

Manchester United's game against Derby in the FA Cup will not be live. The Streak is over #FACup pic.twitter.com/VmcZGsjxjg — Matt (@MattKeir93) December 7, 2017

But there are still some cracking ties on show, not least Chelsea’s trip to Norwich.

Chelsea's FA Cup tie against Norwich will be televised and will take place on Saturday the 6th of January at 5pm UK. — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsCFC) December 7, 2017

Who knows, in 10 years you might be talking about a decade of Norwich City broadcasts coming to an end.