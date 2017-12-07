Humblings, hammerings and humiliations: Football’s own lexicon of losing

Spartak Moscow were the unfortunate opponents for Liverpool’s second 7-0 win of this year’s Champions League group stage, but how should fans describe their defeat? Was it a hammering, a humbling, or a demolition?

The vocabulary involved is varied and subtle, with just one goal having the potential to completely rewrite the script. With that in mind, here’s your guide to the lexicon of losing.

1-0

You’ve been: Edged out

2-0

You’ve been: Beaten

3-0

You’ve been: Brushed aside

Get over there, you’ve been brushed aside.

4-0

You’ve been: Thrashed

5-0

You’ve been: Hammered

6-0

You’ve been: Humbled

Gary Lineker tweets a joke about your performance – it receives 10,000 retweets.

7-0



You’ve been: Demolished

You’ve been reduced to rubble, brought to the ground, and robbed of your structural integrity – demolished.

8-0 +

You’ve been: Humiliated