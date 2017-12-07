Menu

Advertising

Humblings, hammerings and humiliations: Football’s own lexicon of losing

Viral sports news | Published:

There’s more than one way to throw three points down the drain.

Liverpool score against Spartak Moscow in the Champions League – (Martin Rickett/EMPICS Sport)

Spartak Moscow were the unfortunate opponents for Liverpool’s second 7-0 win of this year’s Champions League group stage, but how should fans describe their defeat? Was it a hammering, a humbling, or a demolition?

The vocabulary involved is varied and subtle, with just one goal having the potential to completely rewrite the script. With that in mind, here’s your guide to the lexicon of losing.

1-0

You’ve been: Edged out

Alex Jones GIF by BBC - Find & Share on GIPHY

2-0

You’ve been: Beaten

Lose GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Advertising

3-0

You’ve been: Brushed aside

Robin Williams Dancing GIF by 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment - Find & Share on GIPHY

Get over there, you’ve been brushed aside.

Advertising

4-0

You’ve been: Thrashed

The Simpsons Fighting GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5-0

You’ve been: Hammered

Smashing Ron Swanson GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6-0

You’ve been: Humbled

Homer Simpson Dream GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Gary Lineker tweets a joke about your performance – it receives 10,000 retweets.

7-0


You’ve been: Demolished

Building Demolition GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

You’ve been reduced to rubble, brought to the ground, and robbed of your structural integrity – demolished.

8-0 +

You’ve been: Humiliated

Scared Real Housewives Of Orange County GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
Viral sports news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News