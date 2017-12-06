Genie Bouchard has met her Twitter date for the second time

The man who won a date in a bet against tennis star Genie Bouchard on Twitter has hung out with her again.

Bouchard posted a picture to her Instagram account showing her and fan John Goehrke looking comfortable on a sofa together on Wednesday, 10 months after their original date at a basketball game.

‪Look who came to visit me! ? #superbowltwitterdate ‬ A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Dec 6, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

His prize? A date with the woman herself. Bouchard, who clearly has a sense of humour, agreed, tweeting “sure” in response.

At the moment he messaged her, the Falcons were way ahead, but Bouchard did not count on an epic comeback from the Patriots.

It would seem Bouchard is a woman of her word. She took Goehrke to see Brooklyn Nets play the Milwaukee Bucks on February 16.

Just met my 'Super Bowl Twitter Date' John ? On our way to the @BrooklynNets game! @punslayintwoods pic.twitter.com/DHRgY46smd — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 16, 2017

However, not much has been heard from the pair since, although Bouchard told TMZ she would give Goehrke a second date.

It looks like she made good on that promise too – and fans loved it.

This gives me hope that the earth still is a decent place lmao — Egzon Brajshori (@eg1br) December 6, 2017