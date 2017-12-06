Menu

Advertising

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to score in all six Champions League group games

Viral sports news | Published:

Another record ticked off for the Portuguese superstar footballer.

He just keeps getting better (Francisco Seco/AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player ever to score in all six Champions League group games in a single tournament.

The Fifa Player of the Year 2017 scored his ninth goal of the Champions League season early in Real Madrid’s match-up against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

(Paul White/AP)
Ronaldo’s 12-minute goal secured the record (Paul White/AP)

The goal sealed yet another record for the 32-year-old and put another in his sights. One more goal and Ronaldo will break Lionel Messi’s record of 60 group stage goals in the competition.

Ronaldo’s efforts were rewarded with a 3-2 win, finishing as runners up in group H. He scored one of those and helped to set up the others, and also had a goal disallowed for offside.

Viral sports news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News