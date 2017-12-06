Advertising
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to score in all six Champions League group games
Another record ticked off for the Portuguese superstar footballer.
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player ever to score in all six Champions League group games in a single tournament.
The Fifa Player of the Year 2017 scored his ninth goal of the Champions League season early in Real Madrid’s match-up against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.
The goal sealed yet another record for the 32-year-old and put another in his sights. One more goal and Ronaldo will break Lionel Messi’s record of 60 group stage goals in the competition.
Ronaldo’s efforts were rewarded with a 3-2 win, finishing as runners up in group H. He scored one of those and helped to set up the others, and also had a goal disallowed for offside.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.