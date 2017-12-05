Menu

This tweet from Jack Wilshere has both worried and amused Arsenal fans

Published:

Wilshere looks like he’s been taking some risks.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Jack Wilshere, by now, is probably better known for being injury prone than talented on the football pitch. And the midfielder is seemingly acutely aware of it.

The Arsenal number 10 has shown positive signs so far this season of seriously fighting for a starting place in Arsene Wenger’s first choice XI, so the last thing he needs now is another injury.

That’s why this tweet has received quite the mixed reaction.

On the one hand, it shows Wilshere has retained his humour throughout the jokes rival (and sometimes his own) fans make about him.

But people also questioned why someone with his record of crocked ankles would even think about pulling on ice skates.

Wilshere will hope he can make enough of an impression this season to save a seat on Gareth Southgate’s plane to Russia.

But with only four substitute appearances in the league so far, despite bright displays in other competitions, the 25-year-old needs to do more.

If 20 minutes in an ice rink is anything to go by, he doesn’t seem to be doing too badly on the staying fit front at least.

Viral sports news

