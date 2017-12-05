These highlights show just how devastating Liverpool’s counter-attack has been this season

Liverpool are now seemingly less accident prone in defence but, with Manchester City riding high at the top of the table and showcasing an impressive brand of football, Jurgen Klopp’s team have been overlooked at times this season.

The German is known for his love of counter-attacking, “heavy metal”, football. But despite how good his team has been going forward, a lot of the attention until recently had been focused on the other end of the pitch.

No league losses since September has left Liverpool in fourth, and given the opportunity for a look back on some of the exhilarating football they’ve displayed this season.

If it wasn’t already clear, Mohamed Salah’s having a truly magic opening campaign on Merseyside.

The Egyptian has scored 12 goals in 15 appearances so far this season – making him the Premier League’s highest scorer – with his pace suiting Klopp’s brand of football perfectly.

And with the Merseyside derby up next, Reds fans would love nothing more than to see repeats of the above at the weekend.