Forget Everton v Liverpool, the Vardy derby is the potential cup tie everyone’s talking about
Jamie Vardy’s rise to Premier League football is well documented.
The magic of the FA Cup might seem a bit of a cliche, but the possibility of Jamie Vardy returning to former club Fleetwood Town in the third round does nothing to undermine the wizardry of the tournament.
After the Cod Army were held 1-1 by non-league Hereford FC in the second round, the third-round draw paired 2015/16 Premier League champions Leicester with the winner of the replay.
And while Fleetwood must travel to Hereford for that rematch, the League One side remain the favourites to progress against their seventh-tier opponents.
That’s an exciting prospect for fans of Fleetwood, Leicester and Vardy himself – the now-England striker spent the 2011/12 season at Fleetwood, scoring 31 times to become the National League’s top scorer and help the Cod Army win promotion back to the Football League.
Fleetwood then sold Vardy to Leicester in the summer of 2012 – he now has six England goals and a Premier League winners’ medal to his name.
However, while the potential for a Vardy derby is no doubt romantic, Hereford have a huge part to play before that game can be written into the diary.
Is Jamie Vardy having a derby?
