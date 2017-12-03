Goalkeeper scores dramatic last-minute equaliser to get Benevento its first Serie A point

Benevento has defied expectations in a finale to remember after finally grabbing their first point of the season.

The team had lost all 14 of their Serie A games and were on course for another defeat until Alberto Brignoli scored a dramatic equaliser.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper scored with a diving header in the 95th minute to seal the 2-2 draw with AC Milan by launching himself at a Danilo Cataldi free-kick and steering the ball past his Milan counterpart Gianluigi Donnarumma.

? ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE, WHEN YOU THINK YOU'VE SEEN IT ALL… ? ? INJURY TIME, GOALKEEPER DIVING HEADER EQUALISER ? Sensational drama at Benevento ? pic.twitter.com/3q7qVYbvYU — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) December 3, 2017

The build-up to the match may have been dominated by the return of AC Milan’s Gennaro Gattuso as manager, but the game will live long in the memory for very different reasons.

14 straight Serie A defeats until now… What a way to get your first point of the season! Enjoy it Alberto Brignoli and Benevento ? pic.twitter.com/cS3pFUyrlD — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) December 3, 2017

