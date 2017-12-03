Advertising
Goalkeeper scores dramatic last-minute equaliser to get Benevento its first Serie A point
The team had lost all 14 of their games and were on course for another defeat.
Benevento has defied expectations in a finale to remember after finally grabbing their first point of the season.
The team had lost all 14 of their Serie A games and were on course for another defeat until Alberto Brignoli scored a dramatic equaliser.
The 26-year-old goalkeeper scored with a diving header in the 95th minute to seal the 2-2 draw with AC Milan by launching himself at a Danilo Cataldi free-kick and steering the ball past his Milan counterpart Gianluigi Donnarumma.
The build-up to the match may have been dominated by the return of AC Milan’s Gennaro Gattuso as manager, but the game will live long in the memory for very different reasons.
