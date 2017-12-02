Advertising
Riyad Mahrez has dyed his hair blond and people have questions
“He’s gone for a Romania at France 98 look here.”
Riyad Mahrez made sure all eyes were on him at Leicester v Burnley as he sported a brand new hairdo.
The Algerian winger showed off his blond locks at King Power Stadium, and although he created the chance for Demarai Gray to score and secure a 1-0 victory for the Foxes, all fans could talk about was his bleached mane.
Some fans wanted to know why he had dyed his hair.
Others expressed their approval for Mahrez’s dramatic transformation.
Meanwhile, this person is now keen to make drastic changes to his fantasy football team.
And this person has an idea where Mahrez got his inspiration from.
He certainly seems to have invoked some celebrity comparisons.
As long as he keeps those assists going…
