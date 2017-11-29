Timber! Watch as a powerful rugby scrum fells the goalposts

A local rugby game had to pause after a scrum proved too powerful for its own good – knocking down the goalposts.

Hinckley Rugby Club had to swap to another pitch to complete the match against Luctonians, resulting in a 52-12 victory to the home side – despite the stoppage.

In all likelihood though, the game will live longer in the memory due to the damage it caused to the posts, than the result.

The win lifted Hinckley to the top of the National League 2 North, a fourth-tier competition in the English rugby union system.