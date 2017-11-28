Watch Arsene Wenger reveal his knitting tactics for Christmas Jumper Day

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger showed his players the perfect knitting technique as the team showed their support for Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day.

Wenger tried to pass on his woolly skills to Alexandre Lacazette, Rob Holding and Calum Chambers – though it’s fair to say they don’t seem to have gotten the hang of it just yet.

The Gunners have created a range of festive knitwear, with 20% of the price going to the charity, for Christmas Jumper Day on December 15.

1 month to go until #ChristmasJumperDay!SIGN UP NOW if you haven’t already >> https://t.co/OcsVs0ALW6 RETWEET if you’ve already signed up. pic.twitter.com/56dWMyaCQG — Save the Children UK (@savechildrenuk) November 15, 2017

Wenger’s performance in the video has received a positive response from people on Twitter, with some even calling for him to get an Oscar.

We’re not sure if he’ll get an Oscar any time soon, but if his performance was enough to convince you to get involved you can sign up for Christmas Jumper Day here.