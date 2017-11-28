Advertising
Tyson Fury and Tony Bellew are exchanging some brutal trash talk on Twitter
Warning: This does contain unsavoury language.
Since his shock world heavyweight title victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, Tyson Fury has spent two years out of the ring.
The 29-year-old is stepping up plans for his return but must win a legal battle with UK Anti-Doping, who announced he had failed a test for banned substance in 2016, leading to the withdrawal of his licence by the British Boxing Board of Control.
It’s pretty clear who he wants to be his first opponent on his return though.
Liverpudlian Tony Bellew faces a rematch with David Haye in the coming year, who he defeated in dramatic fashion in March, but he may also have a fight with Fury on the cards.
Well, at least it sounds like he’d like to.
Just wait though, the fighting talk certainly does not stop there.
In fact, it’s rather kicked off in the past day. Be prepared for some strong language.
If you can’t work out which “Stavros” Bellew is comparing Fury to here, cast your mind back to Stavros Flatley from ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2009.
Remember those guys?
Moving on. Back to the serious stuff.
“Tommy tank” that Bellew wrote is of course rhyming slang for a word a little more unsavoury.
However, Bellew soon had many telling him that Fury could win the fight – a point he wished to address.
Which of course, Fury responded to himself.
And finally…
… all in all, there’s no love lost between these two.
