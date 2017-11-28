Tyson Fury and Tony Bellew are exchanging some brutal trash talk on Twitter

Since his shock world heavyweight title victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, Tyson Fury has spent two years out of the ring.

The 29-year-old is stepping up plans for his return but must win a legal battle with UK Anti-Doping, who announced he had failed a test for banned substance in 2016, leading to the withdrawal of his licence by the British Boxing Board of Control.

It’s pretty clear who he wants to be his first opponent on his return though.

What round do I ko @TonyBellew — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 27, 2017

Liverpudlian Tony Bellew faces a rematch with David Haye in the coming year, who he defeated in dramatic fashion in March, but he may also have a fight with Fury on the cards.

Well, at least it sounds like he’d like to.

Yes he will! He’ll also lose to me! ? — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) November 28, 2017

Just wait though, the fighting talk certainly does not stop there.

In fact, it’s rather kicked off in the past day. Be prepared for some strong language.

In your dreams bellend ?? — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 28, 2017

Be careful what you wish for Stavros…… — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) November 28, 2017

If you can’t work out which “Stavros” Bellew is comparing Fury to here, cast your mind back to Stavros Flatley from ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2009.

Remember those guys?

Moving on. Back to the serious stuff.

All jokes aside bomber how many rounds do u want me to take you? — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 28, 2017

Lad you couldn’t knock a Tommy tank out never mind me.. #LightestPunchingHeavyweightEver — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) November 28, 2017

“Tommy tank” that Bellew wrote is of course rhyming slang for a word a little more unsavoury.

However, Bellew soon had many telling him that Fury could win the fight – a point he wished to address.

Just to be straight, I’m getting a lot of people saying Dyson sorry Tyson Fury will beat me easily! Probably the same who said Haye would comatose me in 2. My response is if Cunningham can put him on his back when he’s in his prime then I can ? him! #StylesMakeFights #IFearNoOne — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) November 28, 2017

Which of course, Fury responded to himself.

My name is Henry the hoover not dyson,& if Adonis Stevenson can ko u I'll eat you up with a tin of beans. — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 28, 2017

And finally…

Mate strictly between us, don’t you think you’ve eaten enough? ?? — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) November 28, 2017

… all in all, there’s no love lost between these two.