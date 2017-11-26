Why are sports clubs displaying rainbows this weekend?

Stadiums across the UK are filling with rainbows this weekend to support LGBT people in sport.

The #RainbowLaces campaign launched by charity Stonewall aims to counteract homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in sport by raising awareness and encouraging sportspeople and fans to support the LGBT community.

The campaign reached the echelons of a range of sports this weekend, appearing from Wembley to Twickenham.

West Ham football club was just one of many clubs to show their support for the campaign. They lit up the former Olympic stadium in a bright rainbow before their game against Leicester City on Friday night.

(Nigel French/EMPICS Sport)

According to Stonewall, seven in every ten fans have heard homophobic abuse in football crowds, a figure it hopes will be lowered through awareness campaigns like #RainbowLaces.

The charity has also designed a sports toolkit for clubs and schools to use to help them before more actively inclusive.

Loved our corner flags today in support of @stonewalluk & #rainbowlaces I need to get some laces for my boots now!! #AFCWimbledon pic.twitter.com/LAVU4xRdRB — Haydon the Womble (@HaydontheWomble) November 25, 2017

Liverpool’s Mighty Red mascot donned the brightly coloured laces (Peter Byrne/PA)

The #Wembley arch will be lit this weekend to show our support for the #RainbowLaces campaign pic.twitter.com/lQd3yzHefh — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) November 25, 2017

Rugby wasn’t to be left behind, though.

Starting a week of support for LGBT people in sport, Wasps forward James Haskell featured in a film to talk about what the campaign means to him.

Referee Nigel Owens showed off his spectacular laces before the England vs Samoa rugby test on Saturday afternoon, and a number of players taking part in the Autumn Internationals also sported the rainbow flag.

Got my rainbow laces ready to run touch for #EngvSam. All one should expect is to be treated the same. No better no worse, just the same no matter who you are. Inclusivity in rugby. @stonewalluk’s #RainbowLaces campaign! @UnderArmourUK pic.twitter.com/f3YkCrlHcq — Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) November 25, 2017

A range of other sports also joined in, including Hockey.

This weekend we will see over half of the National Prem teams wear #RainbowLaces & armband showing their support for LGBT equality with @stonewalluk ?? Get your team involved ➡️ https://t.co/kUoPlBpXy4 pic.twitter.com/LTd9i7jzK9 — England Hockey (@EnglandHockey) November 21, 2017

Stonewall shared its delight at the number of elite and amateur sports clubs taking part on Twitter.

So many Rainbows around in sport today, across so many specialisms. What a fantastic sight. Together we are stronger and we WILL make sport EVERYONES game Happy #RainbowLaces Day ⚽️?️‍? pic.twitter.com/QBjfz0sD7n — StonewallFC (@StonewallFC) November 25, 2017

So far, the charity has sold more than 180,000 pairs of rainbow laces.