This college football player just made himself into an instant meme

When Ole Miss defensive end Breeland Speaks held on to the ball after recovering a fumble in a big televised game, he looked up and saw the camera on him.

What he did next will likely ensure he lives on in internet notoriety as a gif long after the game is forgotten.

Speaks was playing in the Egg Bowl, an annual college football game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

His side went on to win 31-28, but it was Speaks’ down-the-camera wave that had fans talking.

The new meme — Tristan Stone Williams (@tristanstonew) November 24, 2017

Dude just made himself a popular meme — Dakota Huff (@DHuff21) November 24, 2017

Was anybody else reminded of the penguins from Madagascar?