This golfer’s remarkable trick shots ‘test the boundaries of actual science’

Colin McCarthy isn’t like every other PGA professional.

The 31-year-old golfer is a master of trick shots and on Instagram he’s challenging what can and can’t be done with a golf club.

“Testing the boundaries of actual science should be done on anything, not just trying to hit the ball the same way every time,” said Colin. “It makes golf interesting for those who may find it boring.”

“The jumping ones had a two or three outtakes,” he laughed.

“I don’t care about how many followers I have, I care about the people I inspire to want to play golf,” he said. “For the game, not for fame.

Advertising

“Things grow naturally if you have the right passion and purpose.”

“My advice, be different because you are,” he said. “Be you and don’t let haters bring you down.”