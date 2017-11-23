Advertising
Manny Pacquiao has indicated a fight with Conor McGregor, but fans aren’t sure they want it
“Stay fit my friend.”
Former multiple-weight world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao has put fans on alert by appearing to suggest a fight with UFC star Conor McGregor.
In a Twitter post the 38-year-old, now a senator in the Philippines, wished McGregor a happy Thanksgiving and told him to “stay fit” – hashtagging “#realboxingmatch #2018”.
The Irishman, 28, hit headlines in August when he fought Floyd Mayweather Junior in Las Vegas in a bout which gave the two fighters some of the highest earnings in boxing history.
McGregor took a reported 100 million dollars and the American three times that.
Mayyweather, 40, came out of retirement to win the fight and also beat Pacquiao in 2015 in another of the most lucrative fights in history.
However, many fans don’t seem too enthused by the idea of another retiree stepping into the ring with MMA star McGregor.
Advertising
While some were also a little confused by the date and holiday on which Pacquiao had decided to call out McGregor.
On the other hand, some are still keen on the idea of McGregor reverting to the Queensberry rules.
Advertising
And for some it’s not about what Pacquiao was saying, but the way that he said it.
If only all fighting talk could be as civil.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.