How did everyone get on staying up for the first night of Ashes action?
There might be some tired eyes over the course of the five-game series.
With it being Australia’s turn to host the Ashes, the first ball of the first Test in Brisbane was bowled at 00.00 GMT – just about as inconvenient for England fans as could possibly be.
That said, not everybody was tucked up in bed – many stayed up to see the first session get under way, while some attempted a full day’s play.
One of England’s heroes from 2005, Matthew Hoggard, wrapped himself in a dressing down with a cup of Yorkshire Tea to catch the action.
But you didn’t have to stay up long to see England threaten to fall apart immediately – here’s Alastair Cook having a dabble outside off stump.
At 2-1 things looked far from promising, but it was the Ashes debutants Mark Stoneman and James Vince who steered England back on track to reach lunch on 59-1.
Gary Lineker stayed up for a bit, but looked to have called it a day after the first session.
England did indeed stick at it, building a solid foundation to reach tea on 128-2 with Vince still unbeaten on 72.
Meanwhile the fans too were sticking at it, some in more quintessentially English ways than others.
A rain delay is not what you need when you’re attempting to maintain your interest.
And while sleep was beckoning for some, for others the prospect of a nap was out of the question while England were at the crease.
England finished the day on a respectable 196-4, but what was the damage back home?
It looks like productivity might take a peppering this winter.
The good news is the second day’s play has been brought forward half an hour to make up for overs lost to weather, and is due to begin at 23.30 GMT.
The bad news? With honours even after day one, you might find it difficult to tear yourself away at a reasonable hour.
