How did everyone get on staying up for the first night of Ashes action?

With it being Australia’s turn to host the Ashes, the first ball of the first Test in Brisbane was bowled at 00.00 GMT – just about as inconvenient for England fans as could possibly be.

That said, not everybody was tucked up in bed – many stayed up to see the first session get under way, while some attempted a full day’s play.

One of England’s heroes from 2005, Matthew Hoggard, wrapped himself in a dressing down with a cup of Yorkshire Tea to catch the action.

We’re all set for our @YorkshireTea ‘s Night at the Museum @HomeOfCricket – who else is staying up?! #AshesSleepover pic.twitter.com/D68IgACVPu — Chance to Shine (@Chance2Shine) November 22, 2017

But you didn’t have to stay up long to see England threaten to fall apart immediately – here’s Alastair Cook having a dabble outside off stump.

Nightmare start for England in Brisbane as Cook goes for two ? Ashes debutant James Vince comes to the crease at the Gabbatoir! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/elQYwV2h0k — BT Sport (@btsport) November 23, 2017

At 2-1 things looked far from promising, but it was the Ashes debutants Mark Stoneman and James Vince who steered England back on track to reach lunch on 59-1.

Note to anyone considering sleep: if you go to bed, they take the Ashes away. That's how this works. — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) November 23, 2017

Advertising

Gary Lineker stayed up for a bit, but looked to have called it a day after the first session.

Superb effort from England’s #ashes rookies. Hoping not to wake up to the dreaded news of a collapse. Stick at it lads. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 23, 2017

England did indeed stick at it, building a solid foundation to reach tea on 128-2 with Vince still unbeaten on 72.

James Vince has a maiden Test 50 ? He's looked in great touch from the off…we've had this cover drive on repeat ?#Ashes pic.twitter.com/Db9dYQBDa7 — BT Sport Cricket (@btsportcricket) November 23, 2017

Advertising

Meanwhile the fans too were sticking at it, some in more quintessentially English ways than others.

Using cups of tea and a few crumpets to keep me awake for day 1. Don't think I can get any more English. #Ashes — Samuel Peskett (@Samuel_Peskett) November 23, 2017

A rain delay is not what you need when you’re attempting to maintain your interest.

who made it to 04:00? we did must be mad, very tired now as the teams come back out onto the pitch after a break for rain. #Ashes — Viking Cricket Bats (@vikingcricketuk) November 23, 2017

It’s 4.14am and I’m awake, watching the cricket. Think that may be a common occurrence over the next couple of months #Ashes #bbccricket #AUSvENG — Rob Meech (@RobMeech) November 23, 2017

And while sleep was beckoning for some, for others the prospect of a nap was out of the question while England were at the crease.

Trying to sleep while England are batting is impossible. I just lie awake waiting for it all to go wrong. #Ashes — Patrick Feeney (@P_Feens) November 23, 2017

England finished the day on a respectable 196-4, but what was the damage back home?

That's stumps on Day 1 of the #Ashes How do you assess today's play? pic.twitter.com/Lb2N1DDnL4 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 23, 2017

It looks like productivity might take a peppering this winter.

Enjoyed day 1 of the #Ashes. Solid start and it seems pretty much level. I am a little sleepy. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) November 23, 2017

I regret to inform the Chancellor that my productivity this morning seems to have been badly hit by watching the Ashes all night. — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) November 23, 2017

The good news is the second day’s play has been brought forward half an hour to make up for overs lost to weather, and is due to begin at 23.30 GMT.

A reminder that it's an earlier start tomorrow at 9:30am local time #Ashes pic.twitter.com/lYHujE8yPa — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) November 23, 2017

The bad news? With honours even after day one, you might find it difficult to tear yourself away at a reasonable hour.