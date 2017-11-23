Gary Lineker took part in a practice World Cup draw, and revealed England’s hypothetical opponents

On the first day of December, 1986 Golden Boot winner Gary Lineker will conduct the 2018 World Cup draw in Moscow – but before that, it appears there’s been a practice draw.

During what Lineker described on Twitter as a “production and logistics meeting” for next week’s draw, the former England striker revealed there had been “a quick run through” as well.

And despite being just a practice run, people were keen to find out how England got on – Gary obliged.

Just had my first production and logistics meeting for next week’s @FIFAWorldCup draw. Had a quick run through (it’s complicated) and England ended up in Group B with Belgium, Senegal and Japan. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 23, 2017

Belgium, England, Senegal and Japan – sounds like a fun group, no?

We'll take that. — Mark Walker (@KramReklaw) November 23, 2017

Lineker also revealed the group of death, although later admitted he was joking, as Argentina and France, both in pot one, cannot be drawn together.