Gary Lineker took part in a practice World Cup draw, and revealed England’s hypothetical opponents

Viral sports news | Published:

There was a group of death too, sort of.

Detail of a Germany player lifting the FIFA World Cup Trophy – (Mike Egerton/PA)

On the first day of December, 1986 Golden Boot winner Gary Lineker will conduct the 2018 World Cup draw in Moscow – but before that, it appears there’s been a practice draw.

During what Lineker described on Twitter as a “production and logistics meeting” for next week’s draw, the former England striker revealed there had been “a quick run through” as well.

And despite being just a practice run, people were keen to find out how England got on – Gary obliged.

Belgium, England, Senegal and Japan – sounds like a fun group, no?

Lineker also revealed the group of death, although later admitted he was joking, as Argentina and France, both in pot one, cannot be drawn together.

A screen grab of Gary Lineker's Twitter account
(Twitter/@GaryLineker)
