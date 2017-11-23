Advertising
Gary Lineker took part in a practice World Cup draw, and revealed England’s hypothetical opponents
There was a group of death too, sort of.
On the first day of December, 1986 Golden Boot winner Gary Lineker will conduct the 2018 World Cup draw in Moscow – but before that, it appears there’s been a practice draw.
During what Lineker described on Twitter as a “production and logistics meeting” for next week’s draw, the former England striker revealed there had been “a quick run through” as well.
And despite being just a practice run, people were keen to find out how England got on – Gary obliged.
Belgium, England, Senegal and Japan – sounds like a fun group, no?
Lineker also revealed the group of death, although later admitted he was joking, as Argentina and France, both in pot one, cannot be drawn together.
