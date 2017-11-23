Advertising
Arsenal and Cologne shared their fondest Lukas Podolski memories ahead of the Poldi derby
A scorer of fine goals, no question.
When Arsenal and Cologne were drawn together in Group H of this season’s Europa League, Lukas Podolski was the first name on everyone’s lips having become a fan favourite at both clubs.
Poldi won the FA Cup during his time at Arsenal, helping the north London side end a nine-year spell without a trophy, and scored 83 goals in 180 games with German side Cologne.
Arsenal have already beaten the Bundesliga side 3-1 in a game marred by crowd trouble – ahead of the return fixture, both teams decided to exchange fond memories of the player that unites them.
Take a look at those dancing feet – a very young Podolski, there.
Poldi himself was clearly a fan.
Arsenal responded with the German’s debut goal for the Gunners, scored against Liverpool at Anfield.
That’s got to be one of the most drawn out one-twos in football history.
There was only one way to reply – you want chips with that?
And no Podolski highlight reel would be complete without that hammer of a left foot.
No stopping that.
As for who Podolski will be supporting, this image made it pretty clear he’s got interests in a high-scoring draw.
He left an impression at both clubs, that’s for sure.
