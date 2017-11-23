Menu

Arsenal and Cologne shared their fondest Lukas Podolski memories ahead of the Poldi derby

Viral sports news | Published:

A scorer of fine goals, no question.

Lukas Podolski celebrates scoring a goal against Liverpool for Arsenal – (Peter Byrne/PA)

When Arsenal and Cologne were drawn together in Group H of this season’s Europa League, Lukas Podolski was the first name on everyone’s lips having become a fan favourite at both clubs.

Poldi won the FA Cup during his time at Arsenal, helping the north London side end a nine-year spell without a trophy, and scored 83 goals in 180 games with German side Cologne.

Arsenal have already beaten the Bundesliga side 3-1 in a game marred by crowd trouble – ahead of the return fixture, both teams decided to exchange fond memories of the player that unites them.

Take a look at those dancing feet – a very young Podolski, there.

Poldi himself was clearly a fan.

Arsenal responded with the German’s debut goal for the Gunners, scored against Liverpool at Anfield.

That’s got to be one of the most drawn out one-twos in football history.

There was only one way to reply – you want chips with that?

And no Podolski highlight reel would be complete without that hammer of a left foot.

No stopping that.

As for who Podolski will be supporting, this image made it pretty clear he’s got interests in a high-scoring draw.

He left an impression at both clubs, that’s for sure.

Viral sports news

