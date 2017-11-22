Qarabag’s matchday programme put an interesting spin on several Chelsea players’ names

Ahead of Chelsea’s penultimate Champions League group game, away to Qarabag, the home side put together a matchday programme with details of their opposition within – but something didn’t look quite right.

The Azerbaijani team’s programme included lists of both squads – very useful information, you’ll agree – ahead of a game that would see Chelsea qualify for the knockout stages of the competition with a win.

(Matt McGeehan)

(Matt McGeehan)

Other spellings weren’t quite so different to what the players are used to, with Sesk Fabreqas, Danni Drinkvater and Villian all making an appearance.

(Matt McGeehan)

And while Qarabag can no longer qualify for the last 16, their phonetic translations of Antonio Conte’s squad names will be fondly remembered for the rest of the competition.