PSG absolutely smashed Borussia Dortmund’s group stage goals record with a game to spare
The favourites for this year’s Champions League title?
Paris St Germain have set a new bar for goalscoring in the Champions League group stage after sailing past the previous record with a game to spare.
With Celtic the visitors in the penultimate game week of the group stage, few expected the Scottish Premier League champions to come away with anything other than defeat.
But just 60 seconds in…
Sadly for Brendan Rodgers’ side, reality bit eight minutes later when the most expensive footballer in the history of the game, Neymar, netted the equaliser.
By half-time any thoughts of coming away with a point were long gone.
With a game and a half left to play, PSG had equalled Borussia Dortmund’s record of 21 group stage goals, set last season thanks partly to an 8-4 win against Legia Warsaw.
By full-time the Ligue 1 side had moved onto 24 goals in just five games.
PSG beat Celtic 5-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in the competition – they have also recorded a 3-0 victory against Bayern Munich as well as results of 4-0 and 5-0 against Anderlecht.
They currently average 4.8 goals a game in this season’s Champions League.
If it’s any consolation to Celtic, it doesn’t look like anyone fancies playing them right now.
PSG face Bayern next – how many goals will they finish with before the knockout stage?
