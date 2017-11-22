PSG absolutely smashed Borussia Dortmund’s group stage goals record with a game to spare

Paris St Germain have set a new bar for goalscoring in the Champions League group stage after sailing past the previous record with a game to spare.

With Celtic the visitors in the penultimate game week of the group stage, few expected the Scottish Premier League champions to come away with anything other than defeat.

But just 60 seconds in…

1' Dembele scores to give Celtic a 1-0 lead #PSGCEL — PSG English (@PSG_English) November 22, 2017

Sadly for Brendan Rodgers’ side, reality bit eight minutes later when the most expensive footballer in the history of the game, Neymar, netted the equaliser.

By half-time any thoughts of coming away with a point were long gone.

Mbappe has made it 4-1. PSG have now scored 21 goals, which equals the Champions League group stage record. There’s still a game and a half to play ffs. ? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 22, 2017

With a game and a half left to play, PSG had equalled Borussia Dortmund’s record of 21 group stage goals, set last season thanks partly to an 8-4 win against Legia Warsaw.

By full-time the Ligue 1 side had moved onto 24 goals in just five games.

"Dani Alves… It's 7!" 5️⃣ goals at Celtic Park7️⃣ at Parc des Princes PSG are running riot in Paris tonight. ? pic.twitter.com/GVUiMIBp2J — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) November 22, 2017

PSG beat Celtic 5-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in the competition – they have also recorded a 3-0 victory against Bayern Munich as well as results of 4-0 and 5-0 against Anderlecht.

Like I said earlier it wouldn’t make a single difference if we had the greatest centre half in there tonight. They are too good. END OF! Celtic can’t compete with this standard of football. PSG ????! Celtic will move on to hopefully the latter stages of europa — Kris Commons (@kcommons15) November 22, 2017

They currently average 4.8 goals a game in this season’s Champions League.

24 – Paris have scored more goals in a single Champions League group stage than any other side ever. Update. pic.twitter.com/lw2nET6pO2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2017

PSG have scored 24 goals in the group stage….still 1 game left as well ?? Favourites for the Champions League? — The F2 (@TheF2) November 22, 2017

If it’s any consolation to Celtic, it doesn’t look like anyone fancies playing them right now.

Really hoping this year is the year we don't get PSG in the Last 16. — Uber Chelsea FC ? (@UberCheIseaFC) November 22, 2017

PSG face Bayern next – how many goals will they finish with before the knockout stage?