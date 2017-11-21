This video makes it look like an American football player just disappeared into thin air

Obviously USC Trojans wide receiver Deontay Burnett didn’t just disappear into thin air, but footage recorded before a college football game makes it look as though he did.

In a video posted by USC head coach Clay Helton before a game against UCLA, two players can be seen completing an elaborate handshake, but look closer at the number 80 watching on.

That’s Deontay Burnett – but where did he go?

Indeed, he must be difficult to get hold of during a game.

Now we know why no one can cover @Deontay_Burnett, he has superpowers. #WhereDidDeontayGo pic.twitter.com/Y200AjWLLx — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) November 20, 2017

Many on social media were baffled by the footage, in which number 50 can be seen coming into view, but Burnett disappears.

Just gonna pretend like #80 didn't just disappear ? — Rylan Heritage (@RylanHeritage) November 21, 2017

wtf?!? where he be? — charlie (@charlie_bodine) November 21, 2017

Does Deontay even know where he went?

USC went on to win the game 28-23, but of greater concern was where Burnett ended up.

A couple of theories have surfaced, with some believing he was behind 50…

behind 50 lol — Chitown33 (@GregBrabec) November 21, 2017

… and others wondering whether he might have somehow gone out of frame.

Out of the frame — P C (@foogladoo) November 21, 2017

Spooky.