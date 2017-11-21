Menu

Quiz: Do you know every Premier League club’s most used substitute?

Viral sports news | Published:

Who are the supersubs for the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Burnley?

Stoke’s Peter Crouch prepares to come on for his 143rd substitute appearance (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Peter Crouch is now the most used substitute in Premier League history after stepping off the bench for the 143rd time in Stoke’s 2-2 draw at Brighton.

But can you work out who has made the most substitute appearances for each of the Premier League clubs? Take our quiz and find out…

The numbers only include Premier League matches and we’ve omitted top-flight new boys Brighton and Huddersfield – both of whom have multiple players level on four sub appearances.

