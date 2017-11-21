Liverpool completed a ‘reverse Istanbul’ after throwing away a three-goal lead against Sevilla

Liverpool could not have been more impressive after taking a 3-0 lead away to Sevilla in the Champions League, but unfortunately a legendary scoreline in the club’s history came back to haunt them.

Goals from Roberto Firmino and one from Sadio Mane, just back from injury, looked to have put the Reds on the path to three points and qualification from their group.

A strong lead going into the break ? pic.twitter.com/1oY31yg96X — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 21, 2017

Liverpool are good value for their 3-0 lead and yet it could very fairly be a 4-4. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) November 21, 2017

However, predictions of a high-scoring draw looked more likely when Sevilla’s Ben Yedder scored a second-half brace to make it 3-2.

Liverpool at risk of a reverse Istanbul. — Bill Edgar (@BillEdgarTimes) November 21, 2017

And in added time, Guido Pizarro levelled the scores to earn the home side a point.

In 2005, Liverpool completed one of the great comebacks in the Champions League final in Istanbul – 3-0 down against AC Milan, they scored three second-half goals to draw 3-3, going on to win on penalties.

Advertising

Fair play to Liverpool for doing Istanbul in reverse. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) November 21, 2017

Feel like Liverpool made a deal with the devil in Istanbul, that meant they would win on the night, but have to suffer ridiculous 3-0 collapses for all of eternity. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 21, 2017

Sevilla hero Yedder had a message for AC Milan after the game…

(Twitter/@btsportfootball)

Advertising

"Every goal could have been prevented… This Liverpool team don't know how to defend."@rioferdy5 on the Reds' defensive frailties… pic.twitter.com/73H5Fb9ujd — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) November 21, 2017

If ever 90 minutes could neatly encapsulate the very best and worst of this Liverpool side, that was it. The capitulation felt inevitable at 3-1, which is the worst thing about it. All felt so inevitable. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) November 21, 2017

Liverpool have no leaders on the field. The captain’s armband is wasted on Henderson. — Mersey Reds (@MerseyReds1) November 21, 2017

Liverpool can ensure they advance to the knockout rounds by avoiding defeat when they play Spartak Moscow at Anfield in their final group game.

If they are to challenge for the Champions League this season however, they will have to drastically improve at the back.

Aug 2000: Southampton 0, Liverpool 3 … ends 3-3Nov 2002: Basel 3, Liverpool 0 … ends 3-3May 2005: AC Milan 3, Liverpool 0 … ends 3-3May 2014: Palace 0, Liverpool 3 … ends 3-3Tonight: Sevilla 0, Liverpool 3 … ends 3-3@TimesSport — Bill Edgar (@BillEdgarTimes) November 21, 2017

Real Madrid and Barcelona might fancy their chances against Jurgen Klopp’s team if they don’t.