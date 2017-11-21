Advertising
Liverpool completed a ‘reverse Istanbul’ after throwing away a three-goal lead against Sevilla
Three goals up at half-time, Liverpool looked to be cruising.
Liverpool could not have been more impressive after taking a 3-0 lead away to Sevilla in the Champions League, but unfortunately a legendary scoreline in the club’s history came back to haunt them.
Goals from Roberto Firmino and one from Sadio Mane, just back from injury, looked to have put the Reds on the path to three points and qualification from their group.
However, predictions of a high-scoring draw looked more likely when Sevilla’s Ben Yedder scored a second-half brace to make it 3-2.
And in added time, Guido Pizarro levelled the scores to earn the home side a point.
In 2005, Liverpool completed one of the great comebacks in the Champions League final in Istanbul – 3-0 down against AC Milan, they scored three second-half goals to draw 3-3, going on to win on penalties.
Sevilla hero Yedder had a message for AC Milan after the game…
Liverpool can ensure they advance to the knockout rounds by avoiding defeat when they play Spartak Moscow at Anfield in their final group game.
If they are to challenge for the Champions League this season however, they will have to drastically improve at the back.
Real Madrid and Barcelona might fancy their chances against Jurgen Klopp’s team if they don’t.
