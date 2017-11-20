Advertising
Tony Pulis sacking: Why a footballing curse has been reversed
There’s something strange going on between Chelsea and West Brom…
Tony Pulis’s sacking as West Bromwich Albion manager following Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to Chelsea marks the reversing of a footballing curse between the two sides.
Chelsea managers have found the Baggies to be a bogey team when it comes to job safety in the past.
In 2012 a 1-0 defeat at the Hawthorns saw Andre Villas-Boas sacked, while the following season a 2-1 defeat in West Bromwich proved to be Roberto Di Matteo’s final league game.
As Pulis departs, Albion are just a point and a place above the relegation zone after an 11-game winless run in all competitions. Assistant head coach Gary Megson has taken a caretaker role.
After the Chelsea defeat, Pulis defended his record at the club and said West Brom would struggle to get a better replacement.
However, some thought it was unfair to suggest the sacking was ill-advised given the 59-year-old former Stoke City and Crystal Palace manager’s prior achievements, noting it was as much about what the fans could see on the pitch as the results.
Others agreed a change was needed, suggesting Pulis and the players lacked motivation in recent weeks.
And finally, it seems some football fans won’t remember Pulis’s time at the Hawthorns for his football – but rather for his expert raiding of the club shop.
