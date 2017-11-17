Watch: Chapecoense celebrate avoiding relegation less than a year on from tragic plane crash

In the season immediately after the plane crash that killed 19 of their players and 24 other club members, Chapecoense have avoided relegation from the Brazilian Serie A.

In a league match against Vitoria, goals from Arthur and Tulio de Melo secured the 2-1 win that means Chapecoense cannot fall into the relegation zone with three games to go.

Look at what it means to them.

E A COMEMORAÇÃO NÃO PODIA SER DIFERENTE!! ?⚽?Chapecoense garantida no Brasileirão Série A 2018!!VAAAAAMOS, VAMOS CHAPEEEE!! #VamosChape #Brasileirao2017 pic.twitter.com/zVvFUnrThk — Chapecoense (@ChapecoenseReal) November 17, 2017

Towards the end of November last year, Chapecoense were on their way to Colombia to play in the Copa Sudamericana final when the plane they were on crashed into a mountain near the city of Medellin.

Only six of the 77 people on the plane survived, including three of the team.

Chapecoense signed 25 new players as well as promoting nine from the youth team ahead of the 2017 season – they are currently eight points above the relegation zone in the Brazilian Serie A, and with relegation strugglers Ponte Preta and Vitoria still due to play one another, Chapecoense will remain in the division.