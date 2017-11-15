This scorching non-league free kick would make goal of the month even in the top tier

A non-league free kick for you here, and it’s an absolute stunner.

With Alfreton Town 2-1 down playing at their North Street stadium against York City in the Vanarama National League North, Brendon Daniels, the 24-year-old winger, stood over the dead ball from 35 yards out. Take a look at what happened.

A scorcher even Cristiano Ronaldo would be proud of – and a classic CR7 celebration to match it.

It’s fair to say the goal sent Alfreton fans wild, including their Twitter curator.

OH MY WORD! WHAT A GOAL FROM BRENDON DANIELS! 2-2!!! #ATFCLive — Alfreton Town FC (@alfretontownfc) November 11, 2017

Sadly for Alfreton, Daniels’s wonder goal wasn’t enough to seal any points as a penalty helped York regain their lead to win 3-2 in the weekend fixture.

Alfreton currently sit 16th in the National League North table, four points from the relegation zone.