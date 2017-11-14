Sweden celebrated qualifying for the World Cup by absolutely destroying a San Siro TV set

Sweden’s footballers were more than a little bit excited after seeing off Italy to qualify for the World Cup.

And they channelled that excitement into something constructive – destroying a nearby TV set.

The Sweden side crash Eurosport's pitch-side studio as they celebrate going to the World Cup! ?? ? pic.twitter.com/x0BMN38fYK — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) November 13, 2017

Sweden drew 0-0 in the second leg of their World Cup play-off against the Azzurri at the San Siro to claim a 1-0 win on aggregate, meaning Italy missed out for the first time since 1958.

And as Janne Andersson’s side celebrated their achievement, Celtic defender Mikael Lustig led them towards the Eurosport set on the side of the pitch.

At that point the players jumped all over the set – as well as the hosts – and the whole thing collapsed. Fortunately, everyone seemed to take the incident in good spirits.

This is how such things should be celebrated.https://t.co/D4N4eyudJD — Elizabeth Cotignola (@LaDiavolina) November 14, 2017

It wasn’t the first time that night Lustig had made his presence felt on TV.

After the pre-match rendition of the Swedish national anthem, he could clearly be heard on TV swearing – reportedly expressing his disgust at Italian fans booing.

A pretty eventful night, all in all.