West Ham’s Michail Antonio has surgery on lower-limb fracture after car crash

West Ham forward Michail Antonio has undergone surgery on a lower-limb fracture following a road traffic accident on Saturday.

Antonio was taken to hospital in London following the incident in Epping, Essex, with the club confirming on Saturday evening that the 34-year-old was in a stable condition.

A statement from the Hammers on Sunday read: “West Ham United can confirm Michail Antonio has undergone surgery on a lower-limb fracture following a road traffic accident on Saturday afternoon.

“Michail will continue to be monitored in hospital over the coming days.

“Everyone at the club wishes Michail a speedy recovery and wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the football family at large for the overwhelming support shown since yesterday’s news, as well as extending a heartfelt thank you to the emergency services and first responders who attended to Michail in the immediate aftermath of the incident, and the medical team who continue to aid him in his recovery.

“The club will provide further updates when appropriate.”

West Ham confirmed on Saturday evening that Antonio was “conscious and communicating” in hospital after unverified images of a heavily damaged Ferrari began to circulate online.

Essex Fire Service also confirmed firefighters had attended the scene and released a man trapped in his car.

A statement read: “Crews were called to High Road, Epping, at 1.02pm this afternoon after reports of a road traffic collision involving one car.

Antonio has scored 83 goals for West Ham since joining the club in 2015 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“In arrival, firefighters reported that a man was trapped in his car and worked to release him by 1.45pm. The casualty was left in the care of the Ambulance Service.”

Essex Police said in a statement that officers investigating “a serious collision in Epping” were asking for witnesses and dash-cam footage.

The police said: “We were called shortly after 12.50pm on Saturday 7 December to Coppice Row, Epping, following reports of what is believed to be a single vehicle collision involving a Ferrari.”

London-born Antonio, a Jamaica international, is in his 10th season with West Ham after joining the club from Nottingham Forest in 2015. He has scored 83 goals in 323 appearances for the club and helped them win the Europa Conference League in 2023.

Antonio started out at non-League Tooting and Mitcham and has also had spells at Reading, Cheltenham, Southampton, Colchester and Sheffield Wednesday.