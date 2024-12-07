Gus Atkinson: Hat-tricks in England Test history

Gus Atkinson collected the 15th Test hat-trick in English cricketing history on day two of the second Test against New Zealand.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the previous occasions the feat has been managed.

BILLY BATES (v Australia, 1883)

Yorkshire off-spinner Bates claimed the first hat-trick by an Englishman en route to figures of seven for 28 as Australia were thrashed by an innings at the MCG.

JOHNNY BRIGGS (v Australia, 1892)

Almost a decade on from Bates’ achievement, Briggs took three in a row at Sydney, but was unable to stop his side losing the match.

GEORGE LOHMANN (v South Africa, 1896)

The Surrey seamer dominated the match with 15 wickets for 45 across both innings, including eight for seven in the second innings.

Before Atkinson, Moeen Ali took England’s most recent hat-trick in 2017 (Mike Egerton/PA)

JACK HEARNE (v Australia, 1899)

The medium-pacer removed the notable trio of Clem Hill, Syd Gregory and Monty Noble with successive deliveries at Headingley to claim the first hat-trick on English soil but Australia retained the Ashes with a draw.

MAURICE ALLOM (v New Zealand, 1930)

Allom was making his Test debut in Christchurch and achieved his hat-trick in only his eighth over. The Surrey seamer had already struck with the second ball of the over before hitting the jackpot with his fourth, fifth and sixth.

TOM GODDARD (v South Africa, 1938)

Off-spinner Goddard took six hat-tricks in his career, the most notable coming in a drawn Boxing Day Test in Johannesburg.

PETER LOADER (v West Indies, 1957)

The Surrey quick secured England’s first post-war hat-trick at Headingley, dismissing John Goddard, Sonny Ramadhin and Roy Gilchrist in an innings victory.

DOMINIC CORK (v West Indies, 1995)

Cork’s swing masterclass sent the Old Trafford crowd into raptures as Richie Richardson, Junior Murray and Carl Hooper succumbed in a series-levelling home win.

DARREN GOUGH (v Australia, 1999)

Gough did his best to level the Ashes in Sydney, besting Ian Healy, Stuart MacGill and Colin Miller. MacGill had the last laugh, taking seven for 50 in the fourth innings to seal the win.

MATTHEW HOGGARD (v West Indies, 2004)

In a tour best remembered for Steve Harmison’s seven for 12, his new ball partner also had a day out in Barbados, as he picked off Ramnaresh Sarwan, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Ryan Hinds.

Stuart Broad is the only English bowler to take two Test hat-tricks(Mike Egerton/PA)

RYAN SIDEBOTTOM (v New Zealand, 2008)

The left-armer took 24 wickets in England’s last series win in New Zealand, including Stephen Fleming, Matthew Sinclair and Jacob Oram one after the other in Hamilton.

STUART BROAD (v India, 2011)

Broad had MS Dhoni caught at second slip, Harbhajan Singh given lbw despite an inside edge and bowled Praveen Kumar at Trent Bridge in a series that saw England crowned the world’s number one side.

STUART BROAD (v Sri Lanka, 2014)

The only English bowler to take two Test hat-tricks but Broad did not know it until an announcement of the Headingley speakers. He chalked up Kumar Sangakkara with the last ball of one over before taking Dinesh Chandimal and Shaminda Eranga at the start of his next.

MOEEN ALI (v South Africa, 2017)

The all-rounder lit up the 100th Test at the Oval with the venue’s first hat-trick to finish the match. He collected the scalps of Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel, the latter lbw on review.