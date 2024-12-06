Ruben Amorim wants Man Utd to ‘manage expectations’ as they look to bounce back

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United must “manage expectations” as they look to bounce back from the Arsenal defeat when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s successor has enjoyed a positive start to life in the hot seat, with a draw at promoted Ipswich followed by entertaining wins against Bodo/Glimt and Everton.

But Amorim warned “the storm will come” ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Arsenal, where set pieces proved United’s undoing in a 2-0 loss at the Emirates Stadium.

Ruben Amorim is looking for his side to bounce back from their defeat at Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Red Devils return to action at home to Forest on Saturday evening as a frantic period continues with the side 13th in the Premier League standings.

“It’s hard because it’s very competitive this league and changes all the time with just one result,” Amorim said. “Sometimes with progress you are doing so much and then you see this kind of result.

“We have to pass this phase, so I can feel the same way because before this Arsenal game you guys were asking about the top four, and now we return to this position. Nowadays it’s like that.

“We have to manage expectations and at the same time when you have a bad result you have to be calm and continue to do the job that we are doing.”

Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw remain absent for Forest’s visit, but Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez return from suspension for a match he wants to start building momentum in.

Kobbie Mainoo is back after suspension for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I think that is very clear and if you see nowadays in one week you have three games, that can change the image of the team, the perception of the team and the team in the table,” Amorim said.

“In one week you can change a lot, so it’s like that and we need to have consistency in the way we focus on the job, on training.

“Then the result you don’t control but you feel you have to win three matches to see a big gap in the table.”

United head into Saturday’s match after the sad news of popular receptionist Kath Phipps’ death at the age of 85.

From David Beckham to Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford to Harry Maguire, tributes poured in for the lifelong United fan who had worked for the club since 1968.

United will pay tribute to Phipps at Saturday’s match against Forest, although their exact plans have yet to be confirmed.

“You feel it today,” Amorim said. “It’s a sad day. Everybody talks about lady Kathy.

“I met her seven years ago during the internship (I had at United under Jose Mourinho). She was the lady behind the reception.

“And you feel it, the love, the way Darren Fletcher speaks about her, so she was a really important person here that represents everything this club is.

“Friendly, professional, taking care of everybody, so it’s a sad day for us.”