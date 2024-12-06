Manchester City without Phil Foden and Nathan Ake for Crystal Palace clash

Manchester City will again be without Phil Foden when they go to Crystal Palace on Saturday, while Nathan Ake has also been ruled out.

Foden was absent for Wednesday’s 3-0 home win over Nottingham Forest as he had bronchitis, a game that saw defenders Ake and Manuel Akanji sustain injuries.

City boss Pep Guardiola told a press conference on Friday: “He (Foden) is not ready. I don’t know (about a timescale). Nathan is out, Manu we will see.”

The Premier League champions also have John Stones, Mateo Kovacic and Oscar Bobb sidelined, along with Rodri, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in September.

One player City have had back in action of late is Kevin De Bruyne, who has recovered from a pelvic issue.

After appearances off the bench for five matches, the 33-year-old playmaker started the Forest contest and registered a goal and an assist.

On managing De Bruyne’s fitness across the fixtures ahead, Guardiola said: “Yeah, but we don’t have many players so we’ll see.

“Important (to have him) back but a long time, three days, three days, three days, we’ll see how does he react to this amount of games.”

De Bruyne is out of contract at the end of the season and Guardiola said when asked if a resolution to the player’s future was any closer: “I don’t know. I’m not involved in that.”

He added: “I would like to have him at 23 years old and sign a contract for 10 more years for him. This is what I would like. But we’ll see.”

De Bruyne has been a key figure in the huge success City have enjoyed since Guardiola took charge at the club in 2016, and on the prospect of at some stage trying to replace the Belgium international, the manager said: “There are players (where) the impact on the legacy of this club will be eternal, will be forever.

“Of course it is not easy, but as a club, in the moment it’s going to happen, we have to find the best way.”

City take on Palace with the result against Forest having ended a seven-game winless run in all competitions, in which they had lost six times, including four in a row in the Premier League.

Guardiola’s champions are currently fourth in the table, nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool.