Sarina Wiegman says Grace Clinton ‘improving well’ after scoring England winner

Sarina Wiegman said Grace Clinton is “improving well” after the 21-year-old made it three goals in five England caps in the 1-0 win over Switzerland at Bramall Lane.

Clinton netted on her senior international debut when the Lionesses beat Austria in their opening fixture of 2024.

Having added an effort in October’s victory over South Africa, the midfielder was on the scoresheet again in their final match of the year on Tuesday, finishing on the follow-up in the eighth minute after Manchester-United team-mate Millie Turner headed against a post.

England boss Wiegman said: “I think she’s improving well. I think she has to do a couple of things too. (Against Switzerland) she had a good game, and she’s had more good games.

“Now the next step is to get into the squad more often, get consistency. But I was happy with that and you can really tell she is developing.

“(In terms of) a leadership role, I think the first half especially she felt very comfortable, how we got in the pockets and players close to her felt really comfortable, that was really good to see.

“What I would like to see more from her is that she keeps overseeing pictures, even when the pace of the game is faster than it was (on this occasion). But yes, you can tell she is on the way, she’s improving, and hopefully she keeps showing that.”

Wiegman was also keen to highlight how she felt Jess Park, who had delivered the ball to Turner with a free-kick, had “made a difference” in the game, the last of four friendlies since the summer.

Park, 23, was the sole survivor in a youthful starting line-up showing 10 changes in personnel from Saturday’s 0-0 draw against the United States at Wembley, with Clinton among four players aged 21 included within it.

Two of those were debutants in Laura Blindkilde Brown and Ruby Mace, while another, Aggie Beever-Jones, made her first start, as did Turner. There was also a first England appearance since 2018 for Gabby George.

England are building towards next summer’s title defence at the Euros in Switzerland.

Regarding more inexperienced players being involved, Wiegman said: “They had the opportunity now, this camp lots of players had the opportunity to show in these games, others in training sessions.

Jess Park was another player praised by Wiegman after the Switzerland match (John Walton/PA)

“Now it’s going back to club, perform at club at the highest level, keep doing that, get consistent performances, and show that there’s going to be difference and improvement.

“Of course, there’s very high competition, so moving forward you have to make sure you are the best – at least that you are your best, and hopefully that’s enough to be selected.”

One player who did not get on the pitch in the USA or Switzerland matches was Lotte Wubben-Moy, who was a late call-up, and Wiegman said the defender was “a little bit further away” in her plans, “especially with the competition going on in centre-backs”.

Wiegman – whose experimentation on Tuesday also saw her use a formation with three central defenders – said the recent friendlies had given her “lots of information” in terms of individual players and collective styles of play.