Coach Andy Murray not expected to join Novak Djokovic for Brisbane International

Novak Djokovic will begin his 2025 season at the Brisbane International – but new coach Andy Murray is not planning to join him.

The link-up of the long-time rivals is one of the biggest stories of the tennis year, with Murray due to help Djokovic during pre-season training and at the Australian Open.

Djokovic, who failed to win a grand slam title this season for the first time since 2017, has committed to arriving in Australia early to prepare for the year’s first major tournament beginning on January 12.

He will take part in the Brisbane International, which gets under way on December 29, for the first time since 2009.

“I’m excited to be kicking off my Australian swing at the Brisbane International and to compete again at Pat Rafter Arena,” said Djokovic on brisbaneinternational.com.au.

“I am looking forward to experiencing the incredible support from the Australian fans and making this tournament one to remember.”

Murray won the title in Brisbane in 2012 and 2013 but the PA news agency understands he is currently not expected to accompany Djokovic for the trip.

Djokovic, whose ranking has slipped to seventh, will bid to win a record-breaking 25th grand slam title at Melbourne Park.